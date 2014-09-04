BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 Argentine musician Gustavo Cerati, a flamboyant showman who brought stadium rock to Latin America with his band Soda Stereo, died on Thursday at age 55, local television station TN reported.

Grammy-winning Cerati had been in a coma since suffering a stroke in May 2010 after a show in Venezuela.

Soda, as most fans call the group, shot to fame across Latin America and in Spain in the 1980s with a distinctive, harmonious rock-pop sound and a slick image that set them apart from other Latin rock acts at the time.

Guitarist Cerati formed the band with bass player Zeta Bosio and drummer Charly Alberti in 1982 just as Argentina's military dictatorship started to crumble following a brief war in the British-ruled Falkland Islands.

During a career that spanned three decades, he received a string of musical accolades including Latin Grammys and MTV awards, both with Soda Stereo and for his numerous solo projects.