LOS ANGELES Dec 18 R&B star Beyonce's latest self-titled album surpassed 1 million copies sold worldwide in six days on Wednesday and set a record for iTunes, Apple Inc. and Columbia Records said.

"Beyonce," the fifth solo studio album from the singer, unexpectedly released in the early hours of Dec. 13 without any prior fanfare, contains 14 new songs and 17 videos, and swiftly topped the iTunes album charts across the world.