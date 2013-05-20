May 19 Pop diva Madonna was honored at Sunday's
Billboard Music Awards as top touring artist for her "MDNA
Tour," 2012's highest-grossing concert series.
Madonna strode onstage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las
Vegas to accept the accolade from will.i.am, wearing black
fishnet stockings, garters and a padlock choker.
The MDNA tour grossed more than $305 million from 88
sold-out shows and attracted an audience of 2.2 million people.
Madonna acknowledged her fans, saying: "A showgirl needs her
fans. Thank you for supporting me for three decades."
She also thanked her four children for being "incredibly
supportive."
The Billboard Music Awards, hosted by "30 Rock" star Tracy
Morgan, opened with Bruno Mars performing "Treasure."
Early awards went to Mackelmore and Ryan Lewis who won top
rap song for "Thrift Shop," and Nicki Minaj who took home the
top rap artist honor.
Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" was named top digital
song, while Taylor Swift took home the top Billboard 200 album
award for "Red."
"This is magical, I love you, thank you so much," Swift said
in tribute to her fans.
Among musical highlights, Justin Bieber performed "Take
You," which was chosen by his fans via Twitter.
Bieber was also up for the top artist award, the biggest of
the night.
Other performers included Selena Gomez, Chris Brown, Icona
Pop, South Korea rap sensation Psy, and Swift, who was nominated
for 11 Billboard awards.
Prince was due to perform and to accept the Billboard Icon
Award in recognition of his unique career and accomplishments in
the music industry.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by David Brunnstrom)