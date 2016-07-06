LONDON, July 6 American punk rock band Blink-182
are back with a new album "California" and a new member.
The group, which first formed in California in 1992, now
features regular members Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker but
former mainstay Tom DeLonge has been replaced by Alkaline Trio
member Matt Skiba.
"California", the band's seventh studio album, has seen lead
single "Bored to Death" top Billboard's Alternative Songs chart,
becoming the band's first number one in more than 12 years.
"We never set out to write a love letter to California but
while we were recording it we just kept finding ourselves
referencing very specific California things," Hoppus told
Reuters. "California has this endless energy and opportunity and
hope and ambition but there's also a dark, twisted side
underneath it and that's how the record feels."
(Reporting By Francis Maguire)