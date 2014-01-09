LONDON Jan 9 Pop acts Bastille and Disclosure led the nominations for Britain's top music awards on Thursday, up for four prizes each at the annual BRIT Awards, and veteran singer David Bowie was put forward for two awards.

The alternative rock band Bastille and electronic music duo Disclosure were both nominated as best British group and British breakthrough act of the year, while also competing for best single and best album.

Bastille was recognised for its single "Pompeii" and album "Bad Blood". Disclosure was put forward for its single with another electronic music duo, AlunaGeorge, called "White Noise" and its album "Settle".

"We're completely blown away by the four nominations! When we started the band we never thought we'd be recognised in such a way so the whole thing is an awesome surprise," Dan Smith from Bastille, which formed in 2010, said in a statement.

But while the newcomers led the nominations, veteran singer Bowie, 67, reappeared on the list after a comeback last year when he released his first new material for a decade.

He received nominations for best British male singer and best album for "The Next Day".

The winners of British pop's biggest night will be announced on Feb. 19.

