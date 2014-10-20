LONDON Oct 20 Not everyone who is on top of the
fast-moving pop music scene has heard of Charlotte Aitchison,
even by her stage name Charli XCX, but lots of people have heard
her or her songs.
At 22, the English singer is also a seasoned songwriter,
having written and featured on international smash hits "I Love
It" with Swedish pop duo Icona Pop, and "Fancy" with female
rapper Iggy Azalea.
"I Love It" hit No. 1 in Britain, and went two times
platinum in the United States, while "Fancy" held No. 1 on the
U.S. Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks, to go triple platinum.
Asked if she could live on the proceeds of those two tracks
alone, Aitchison told Reuters, "I could be happy... It all takes
like a really long time for everything to come through but yeah,
I mean I'm definitely paying my bills. Thanks, Icona Pop!"
Despite appearances, though, success has not come overnight.
"I remember pretty much every year for four years of my life
being like, the one to watch, and obviously it's a great
compliment but I was kind of over it by year two," she said
during a rooftop photo shoot in the heart of east London.
"I was like, 'Aren't people watching now?'"
Having released singles since 2008 she said she had almost
given up her pop-star dreams to focus on song writing, finding
it "exhausting trying to explain my vision to people when
they're not ready to hear it".
But "suddenly pop music changed and I became part of that
structure, weirdly enough.
"I think pop music has just become more emotional and
audiences have become more intelligent. Younger audiences have
become a lot more open to more variation in the music they
listen to."
Asked if she could sense that "Fancy" was going to become
the sensation that it was, Aitchison said, "I thought that that
song was super cool.
"Iggy and I were really feeling that song and I think a lot
of other people actually weren't," Aitchison said.
"And when she told me her idea for the video which really
was all her ... I was like, 'Wow, this is cool' and I feel the
video definitely really elevated that song to a stratospheric
level."
The hits were followed by Aitchison's first major solo
success, her single "Boom Clap", a top 10 hit both sides of the
Atlantic, selling more than 1.5 million copies worldwide.
She is now releasing her new single "Break The Rules", out
this week, ahead of her new album, "Sucker", out next year.
"It's a pop album but it has a punk element, a punk edge to
it and it's definitely ... the most raw and wild thing I've
done, and definitely the thing I'm most proud of," she said.
"It feels like I've really found my voice making this album
which is so nice."
Aitchison is on a tour of the United States and will be
supporting Katy Perry on her 2015 European Tour.
