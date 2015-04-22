By Michael Roddy
| LONDON, April 22
LONDON, April 22 London's troubled English
National Opera (ENO) is turning to some old favourites and past
successes for its new season in an effort to fill its huge,
central London theatre and ease its financial problems.
A new production of Shostakovich's ribald "Lady Macbeth of
Mtsensk" will open the 2015-2016 programme, which was unveiled
on Wednesday, with surefire crowd pleasers such as Puccini's "La
Boheme" and Mozart's "The Magic Flute" also in the line-up.
The ENO, whose chairman quit in December in a row over
finances with artistic director John Berry, and whose executive
director left a month later, received a blow in February when it
was stripped of regular government funding.
Instead, the Arts Council England offered it "special
funding arrangements" until it gets its finances in order.
To help fill its cavernous Coliseum theatre, the ENO said
would make more than 60,000 seats available for 20 pounds ($30)
or under in the forthcoming season, which will feature six new
stagings and five revivals.
"It is vital to ENO's mission that our world-class programme
is accessible to the widest possible audience," said Cressida
Pollock, the company's Interim CEO brought in from management
consultancy McKinsey & Company to help balance the books.
"We recognise that we must bring new audiences into the
London Coliseum, and ensure they return time and time again by
offering an experience like no other, at an affordable price."
Season opener "Lady Macbeth", which Stalin famously banned
in 1936 after walking out before the final scene at a
performance in Moscow, was a hit for the ENO, which performs
operas translated into English, in a much praised 1987
production by David Pountney.
The new production will be staged by Russian theatre
director Dmitri Tcherniakov, with the ENO's new music director
Mark Wigglesworth, who is taking over from Edward Gardner,
conducting, the ENO announced.
The ENO will also mount a new production of Wagner's
"Tristan and Isolde" directed by Daniel Kramer with sets by
British-Indian sculptor Anish Kapoor and with Stuart Skelton and
Heidi Melton in the title roles.
Other new productions are Philip Glass's "Akhnaten",
Bellini's "Norma" and Verdi's "The Force of Destiny". The Verdi
will be directed by the radical Spanish director Calixto Bieito
in a co-production with the Metropolitan Opera in New York.
Other revivals include Rossini's "The Barber of Seville",
Gilbert & Sullivan's "The Mikado", Puccini's "Madam Butterfly"
and Janacek's "Jenufa".
($1 = 0.6648 pounds)
(Editing by Crispian Balmer)