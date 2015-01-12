(fixes typo in 8th paragraph to read "living")
By Michael Roddy
LONDON Jan 12 One of the world's first operas
is coming to a London venue made famous by Jimi Hendrix and Jim
Morrison: Monteverdi's 400-year-old "Orfeo" opens at the
Roundhouse on Tuesday.
Theatre director Michael Boyd, a veteran of Shakespeare
stagings who is directing his first opera, thinks the converted
former railway shed is especially suited to the 17th-century
work, which is about Orpheus's descent into the underworld to
try to rescue his wife Euridice.
"I was certainly nervous about bringing a courtly opera into
the space that's hosted Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison but I
couldn't resist the challenge," Boyd, who is staging the work
jointly for the Royal Opera as well the Roundhouse, told Reuters
during a rehearsal break.
The audience-in-the-round setup, with seating for about
1,500, is almost sold out for all eight performances, he said.
The stage configuration helps, as in Shakespeare, to break down
the barrier between the audience and the performers, he added.
"There is a sort of cavernous aspect to the space that's
well suited to the underworld," he said, adding that the singers
would have to be amplified, but so subtly that few will notice.
Set designer Tom Piper, who has collaborated with Boyd since
the 1990s, has had to be especially creative.
There are almost no props, except for a huge walkway which
Orpheus uses to walk from the extremities of the theatre toward
Hades(or Hell), which is at the back of the round stage.
Along Orpheus's journey, teenage dancers recruited from
local schools roll around on the stage to represent the waves of
the Styx, the river between the living world and the underworld.
In one bit of stagecraft, two girls are lifted upside down
on the shoulders of other dancers and each of the girls arches a
leg towards the other until the soles of their feet touch - to
represent the gates of Hades.
"I think people will be very interested in seeing how we
create a sense of storytelling in the space," English bass James
Platt, who sings the role of Charon, the ferryman who carries
souls across the Styx for a fee.
"Orfeo' was very fresh for its time, very different, and I
think you can still hear that now - the orchestration is very
vivid and the effects are very vivid, both for Monteverdi's
time, and for now."
