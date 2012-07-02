LONDON, July 2 Album sales in Britain fell 13.8
percent to 43.6 million units in the first half of 2012 compared
with 50.5 million in the same period of last year, according to
figures from the BPI record industry body published on Monday.
The overall decline came despite continued growth in digital
album sales, which rose 17.3 percent year-on-year.
The singles market continued to expand, with sales reaching
93.6 million in the first six months of the year, a rise of 6.3
percent from the first half of 2011. Digital downloads accounted
for 100 percent of sales of the top 10 singles of 2012 so far.
"We've had another solid quarter of digital growth in sales
volumes - both in albums and on singles, where the top 10 were
exclusively sold as digital downloads," said BPI chief executive
Geoff Taylor in a statement.
"Album unit sales are down quite significantly year-on-year,
but it's important to remember that these unit sales figures do
not take into account the growing importance of music streaming
and subscription services."
Adele's "21" was the best selling artist album of the year
so far in 2012, mirroring its performance as the biggest seller
from the first half of 2011 a year ago.
"Our Version Of Events" by Emeli Sande is the second-biggest
artist seller of 2012, with Lana Del Rey's "Born To Die" third.
Britain's biggest-selling single of 2012 so far is "Somebody
That I Used To Know" by Gotye featuring Kimbra, which has sold
more than a million copies. It is followed by "Call Me Maybe" by
Carly Rae Jepsen and "Titanium" by David Guetta featuring Sia.
"The second half of 2012 is looking very promising for music
fans, with big releases anticipated from The Killers, Plan B,
Joss Stone, Mumford & Sons, Robbie Williams, Muse, David Guetta,
Van Morrison, Pet Shop Boys, Dido, One Direction and The
Vaccines," Taylor added.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)