LONDON Oct 19 An album created specifically for
cats is being lapped up by humans too, and has topped two
classical music charts.
Despite being allergic to cats, American cellist David Teie
released 'Music for Cats', featuring five instrumental
compositions, through the Universal Music label last week after
raising more than $200,000 on crowdfunding website Kickstarter.
On the album, Teie's cello playing is accompanied by bird
chirping and purring noises based on his theory, researched for
two years, that mammals have an intuitive response to sounds
present in their early development.
Teie is purring over the positive reception for his feline
music, which has climbed to No. 1 on the iTunes Classical Music
Chart and Amazon UK's Classical Orchestral Music Chart.
"Many of the cat owners have told me they find it pleasing
for themselves, too, and so there's a kind of a shared
experience for the cats and their cat owners," he said, after a
live performance at a cat cafe in east London on Tuesday.
