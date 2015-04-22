By Michael Roddy
BUDAPEST, April 22 Max Emanuel Cencic was a hit
at the age of six in his native Croatia when he sang the
coloratura soprano showstopper "Queen of the Night" aria from
Mozart's "The Magic Flute" on television.
At age 10 he says he was the first person who was not an
Austrian citizen to be accepted into the prestigious Vienna Boys
Choir. He immediately became its lead boy soprano -- a position
that usually ends at puberty when the voice drops.
At age 38, Cencic is still singing in the upper registers as
an operatic countertenor with a sound so sweet that, as he puts
it, "when you close your eyes, you really think it's a woman".
That ambiguity, which arises pretty much every time that
Cencic, who is one of the world's top countertenors, sings gets
him started on one of his chief bugbears -- what he calls the
increasing "genderisation" of modern society.
Countertenors are in demand as replacements for the castrato
voice in baroque opera of the 17th and 18th centuries. They are
more accepted today than 20 years ago, when they were rare, but
only just, Cencic says.
"A man that sings high is an issue, the same as a
transvestite ... is an issue. Anything that has to do with
gender-diluting topics is an issue nowadays.
"We live in a time when genderisation is at its peak -- not
even 300 years ago were people posing such harsh questions on
the matter of what is male and what is female."
Here's what else Cencic had to say in an interview at the
Budapest Spring Festival where he sang the title role in the
18th-century German composer J.A. Hasse's "Siroe, King of
Persia":
Q: How did you maintain your treble voice after puberty,
when most male voices drop?
A: There are two ways to be a countertenor -- one is you go
into your falsetto and you train with this falsetto ... The
other one that has crystallised in the past 15 years with the
newer generation, like me, is that you sing as a child and you
continue singing and you don't have a break in the voice ... So
it was by chance, it's because I continued singing, I didn't
stop. It was sheer coincidence.
Q: When you were born, Croatia was part of Yugoslavia, but
you were mostly raised outside the country as Yugoslavia
collapsed and ethnic conflict broke out in the 1990s. How did
that affect you?
A: It's kind of weird when you come from this Central
European background ... It's like an ongoing shock that every 20
or 30 years borders are being changed and so you live with this
very strange feeling of asking yourself, 'Where is home?'
Q: Your "Siroe", which you have revived and rescued from
obscurity, has been a hit in performances around Europe and on
CD. What do you do for an encore?
A: "Catone in Utica" composed by Leonardo Vinci (1690-1730)
is my next ... It's wonderful music, I think I've found a jewel.
