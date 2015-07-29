July 29 Rap artist Future topped the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart for the first time with the debut of his album "DS2" this week.

"DS2" is the third studio album from the 31-year-old. The 13-track album sold 151,000 units in its first week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan, making it Future's highest earner yet.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

Pop star Taylor Swift's best-selling album of 2014, "1989" held its No. 2 spot. The album, which includes the hit song, "Shake it Off," has spent 38 weeks on the chart.

"Black Rose," by hip-hop artist Tyrese fell to No. 3. It premiered at No. 1 last week, marking Tyrese's first chart-topper in his nearly two-decade career.

Australian psychedelic rockers, Tame Impala, entered the chart in the No. 4 spot with their album "Currents," the band's third studio album and its highest chart earner.

"Angels and Alcohol," the 20th studio album from country music veteran Alan Jackson debuted at No. 5. Jackson, 56, has had 13 previous albums reach the top 10.

Alt-country singer-songwriter Jason Isbell earned his highest ranking on the chart with the debut of "Something More Than Free." The sixth album from the former Drive-By Truckers band member took the No. 6 spot.

Rapper Meek Mill's "Dreams Worth More than Money" fell to the seventh spot on the chart after debuting at No. 1 two weeks ago.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, country singer Sam Hunt and cover group Kidz Bop Kids rounded out the top 10.

On the Digital Songs chart, which tallies digital single downloads, OMI's summer reggae hit "Cheerleader" remained in the top spot for the third week in a row with 163,000 downloads. (Reporting by Katherine Davis Young; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Jeffrey Benkoe)