Jan 24 British rockers Blur and The Stone Roses will be joining French indie-rock band Phoenix and Red Hot Chili Peppers to headline this year's three-day Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, organizers said on Thursday.

The annual music festival, set for two consecutive weekends in April, has become one of the largest U.S. music festivals, attracting more than 80,000 people to the desert town of Indio, California.

After featuring electronic music DJs such as Tiesto, Swedish House Mafia, Afrojack and David Guetta among the top-billed acts last year, this year's Coachella sees the music festival return to its rock roots.

The festival will take place on the weekends of April 12-14 and 19-21, with the same line-up both weekends.

Blur and The Stone Roses, who recently reunited after a long hiatus, will headline Friday. Phoenix, which has a new album coming out this spring, will take Saturday's primetime spot.

Los Angeles rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers, who previously headlined the festival in 2003 and 2007, will close out the festival in the Sunday headlining slot.

Other anticipated names on the line-up this year include hip hop collective Wu-Tang Clan, Icelandic indie band Sigur Ros, Grammy nominees The Lumineers and electro-rock music group The Postal Service.

Previous years have seen acts such as Prince, Kings of Leon, Beastie Boys, Madonna, Muse, Pixies, Jay-Z and Kanye West take the headlining slots.

Last year, hip hop veterans Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre grabbed headlines as they resurrected late rapper Tupac via hologram on stage for the closing night of the festival.

Ticket prices start at $349 and they will go on sale on Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. PST (1800 GMT). This year, organizers said there will be no layaway option for those wishing to pay for their tickets in installments. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Elaine Lies and Lisa Shumaker)