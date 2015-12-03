Dec 3 British rock band Coldplay will not immediately release its new album on Spotify since the streaming service requires all of its music to be available to its free users, the Wall Street Journal said on Thursday.

The album, 'A Head Full of Dreams', is expected to be available on streaming services that don't offer a free option such as Apple Inc's Apple Music, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The band will headline the halftime show at the National Football League's Super Bowl 50 in February, according to the Journal.

Last month, Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer said British singer Adele's album "25" would not be available for streaming on their digital music services.

Spotify did not immediately respond to request for a comment. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)