Nov 9 Following is a list of winners at the 45th annual Country Music Association awards on Wednesday.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR -- Taylor Swift

SINGLE OF THE YEAR -- The Band Perry, "If I Die Young"

ALBUM OF THE YEAR -- Jason Aldean, "My Kinda Party"

SONG OF THE YEAR -- Kimberly Perry (The Band Perry), "If I Die Young"

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR -- Miranda Lambert

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR -- Blake Shelton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR -- Lady Antebellum

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR -- Sugarland

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR -- Jason Aldean with Kelly Clarkson, "Don't You Wanna Stay"

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR -- Mac McAnally

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR -- Kenny Chesney featuring Grace Potter, "You and Tequila"

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR -- The Band Perry (Reporting by Vernell Hackett)