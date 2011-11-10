Moelis chosen as an adviser for Saudi Aramco IPO - source
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
LOS ANGELES Nov 9 Taylor Swift won the top honor at the Country Music Association awards show on Wednesday, taking the trophy for entertainer of the year for the second time.
The 21-year-old country pop crossover artist, whose "Speak Now" album is one of the year's best-sellers, beat veterans Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and the favorite, Jason Aldean, in her only win of the night. She first won the top prize in 2009. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 7 A government lawyer defending President Donald Trump's temporary entry ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries came under intense scrutiny on Tuesday from a U.S. federal appeals court that questioned whether it unfairly targeted people over their religion.
Feb 7 Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Tuesday he is open to extending his term as the head of Walt Disney Co , offering investors a sign of potential stability at the media company as it reported a dip in quarterly advertising at ESPN.