LOS ANGELES Nov 9 Taylor Swift won the top honor at the Country Music Association awards show on Wednesday, taking the trophy for entertainer of the year for the second time.

The 21-year-old country pop crossover artist, whose "Speak Now" album is one of the year's best-sellers, beat veterans Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and the favorite, Jason Aldean, in her only win of the night. She first won the top prize in 2009. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Peter Cooney)