Sept 3 Singer Miranda Lambert landed nine
nominations on Wednesday for this year's Country Music
Association awards, outpacing the competition in one of the
genre's top honors.
The County Music Association awards, or CMA, will be handed
out in a televised ceremony on Nov. 5 in Nashville, Tennessee,
the capital of country music. The show will be hosted by singers
Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley.
Lambert, 30, scored nominations for awards including for
entertainer of the year and album of the year on the back of her
acclaimed 2014 album "Platinum," and its wistful lead single
"Automatic."
The Texan will try for her fifth consecutive female vocalist
of the year award, as will her husband Blake Shelton, a country
music singer and judge on NBC's "The Voice," in the male
category.
Lambert's nine total nominations tie her own record for a
female artist.
Dierks Bentley's up-tempo, break-up song "Drunk on a Plane,"
helped the singer pick up the second-most nominations with five,
including nods for male vocalist and album of the year.
Eric Church and Australian singer Keith Urban scored four
nominations each.
Country music veteran George Strait will seek to defend his
entertainer of the year title, the ceremony's biggest honor.
The 62-year-old retired from touring this year and is up
against Lambert, Shelton, Urban and Luke Bryan.
Shelton, Bryan, Underwood and upstart Kacey Musgraves each
received three nominations.
New artist of the year nominees include Brady Clark, Brett
Eldredge, Cole Swindell, Kip Moore and Thomas Rhett.
Florida Georgia Line will vie for a second consecutive top
vocal duo award against Dan + Shay, Love and Theft, the Swon
Brothers and Thompson Square.
The Country Music Association is a trade organization
comprising individuals working in the genre, and members vote
winners across singing categories.
The CMA awards show, which competes with the springtime's
Academy of Country Music Awards for prestige and TV audience
will be broadcast by Walt Disney Co's ABC network.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; editing by G Crosse and Piya
Sinha-Roy)