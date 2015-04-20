ARLINGTON, Texas, April 19 Miranda Lambert and Florida Georgia Line were early winners at the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, which drew 70,252 fans to the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Miranda Lambert, who led all nominees for the second consecutive year with eight nods, won Song of the Year for her wistful hit "Automatic." She also received an ACM Milestone Award for most-awarded female solo artist.

"It's good to be home," said Lambert, a native Texan.

Florida Georgia Line won for Vocal Duo of the Year and Little Big Town picked up a trophy for Vocal Group of the Year.

George Strait debuted his new single "Let it Go" after performing one of his greatest hits, "All My Exes Live in Texas". Strait, a four-time Entertainer of the Year award winner, also received a Milestone Award.

Lambert joins Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks, Florida Georgia Line and Luke Bryan as nominees for the fan-voted top prize of Entertainer of the Year.

Bryan and Blake Shelton hosted the awards, broadcast on CBS, for the third year running.

The Academy of Country Music honors big stars as well as small market radio disc jockeys and concert promoters, and the awards are voted on by members of the Encino, California-based professional organization. (Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza in Arlington, Texas; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Eric Walsh)