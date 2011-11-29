LONDON Nov 29 British singer-songwriter
Elvis Costello has told fans not to buy a pricey limited edition
box set of his music on sale next month, recommending they
purchase some Louis Armstrong instead.
Costello, real name Declan MacManus, said in an official
blog post that the online retail price for "The Return Of The
Spectacular Spinning Songbook" of $202.66, or 212.99 pounds in
Britain, "appears to be either a misprint or a satire.
"If you want to buy something special for your loved one at
this time of seasonal giving, we suggest, 'Ambassador Of Jazz'
-- a cute little imitation suitcase containing 10 re-mastered
albums by one of the most beautiful and loving revolutionaries
who ever lived -- Louis Armstrong."
The music, he added, was "vastly superior", and cost less
than $150.
While Costello's comments may embarrass his record label,
they have also generated considerable publicity for the "super
deluxe" edition, which is available from Dec. 6.
The 57-year-old pointed out that the same music would be
available in the New Year at more affordable prices, and took
the opportunity to plug his live appearances in the United
States and Europe next year.
