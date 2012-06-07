LOS ANGELES, June 6 Elvis Presley, the late king of rock'n'roll, is to be virtually resurrected, following in the footsteps of a hologram of late rapper Tupac Shakur, production company Digital Domain Media Group said on Wednesday.

The "Hound Dog" singer, who died in 1977 aged 42, will be brought back in a virtual performance by the digital production company, which stunned nearly 90,000 fans with a life-like performing Tupac hologram at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

Digital Domain said they are planning multiple virtual Elvis likenesses across various platforms, including live shows, TV and online, and are working in partnership with Elvis Presley Enterprises, which manages the late singer's brand.

"This is a new and exciting way to bring the magic and music of Elvis Presley to life. His lifelong fans will be thrilled all over again and new audiences will discover the electric experience of Elvis the performer," Jack Soden, president and chief executive of Elvis Presley Enterprises, said in a statement.

The digital production company has specialized in creating realistic computer-generated humans, and itsE work has appeared in movies such as "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," "TRON: Legacy" and "X-Men: First Class." (Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Eric Walsh)