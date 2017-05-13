KIEV May 13 Italy and Portugal are the
frontrunners going into the final of the Eurovision Song Contest
in Kiev on Saturday night, an annual song and dance fest whose
global audience topped 200 million people last year.
Italian Francesco Gabbani is leading the pack with a number,
viewed nearly 114 million times on YouTube, that mixes Buddhist
imagery with a dancing ape, and he explains as poking fun at the
West's superficial embrace of eastern culture.
Vying for first place is Portugal's Salvador Sobral,
performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa.
According to the bookmakers, third favourite is Bulgaria's
Kristian Kostov, the youngest entrant at 17 years old.
Ukraine is hosting the competition while the country is
fighting a war, hundreds of kilometres away in the east, against
Russian-backed separatists, after its Crimean Tatar entry Jamala
won the competition last year.
The elephant in the room at Saturday's contest is Russia,
which is boycotting the event after Ukraine barred Moscow's
contestant from entering the country - a symptom of the
countries' toxic relations after Russia's annexation of Crimea
in 2014.
Gabbani faced questions at a news conference on Friday about
the pressures of being favourite.
"Without any offence, but it has been the biggest pressure
for me that I have been asked this question (about being
favourite) zillions of times," he said, speaking through an
official translator.
"But beside that, I want to be very honest about this - you
embrace this experience of Eurovision with the aim of living a
great adventure and not necessarily thinking of the first or
second place."
This is the 62nd edition of Eurovision, recognised by
Guinness World Records as the longest-running annual TV music
competition. It began in 1956 with just seven countries. Ireland
have won the most times - seven in all - following by Sweden.
Other hopefuls this year include Jacques Houdek, known as
'Mr Voice' in Croatia, who blends pop and operatic singing
styles in the song "My Friend". Romania is fielding a duo that
combines rap and yodelling.
Ukraine has won the competition twice, including last year
with a song about the mass deportation of Tatars from Crimea by
Josef Stalin, and its winners will perform on Saturday.
More than 10,000 have been killed in the war between Ukraine
and pro-Russian fighters that erupted in 2014.
"And yes, there is a war going on, but it's further, further
out," said Stephanie Novak, a visiting fan from Australia.
"And I think isn't it the whole point of Eurovision to help
bring Europe together? What could be better than bringing Europe
to a country that is being so affected by war at the moment and
to show them what a beautiful country it is."
