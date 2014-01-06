LOS ANGELES Jan 6 British pop duo Eurythmics will reunite in Los Angeles later this month for a performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Beatles' appearance on the "Ed Sullivan Show", organizers said on Monday.

The duo consisting of singer Annie Lennox and musician Dave Stewart, who last toured together in 2000, will play songs by The Beatles in the Jan. 27 concert organized by the Recording Academy, which hands out the annual Grammy Awards.

They will also share the stage with R&B singers Alicia Keys and John Legend and pop-rock group Maroon 5 in the concert that will be broadcast on CBS television on Feb. 9.

"The Night that Changed America: A Grammy Salute to The Beatles" pays homage to the Fab Four's February 1964 performances on the "Ed Sullivan Show," which is credited with launching rock music's so-called British Invasion.

Pop singer John Mayer and country singer Keith Urban will also perform at the tribute.

Grammy-winning Eurythmics released their first album in 1981 and have sold more than 75 million records. They broke up in 1990 but briefly re-formed to release a new album and tour in 1999.

Best known for the 1983 hit "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" and "Here Comes the Rain Again" a year later, Eurythmics have performed sporadically together in the past decade. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Stephen Powell)