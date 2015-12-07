LONDON Dec 7 Thirty years after the release of
Marillion's platinum-rated "Misplaced Childhood" album, Scottish
lead singer Fish is on the road performing the work in its
entirety for the last time before retiring.
In an iTunes age of schizophrenic track hopping, a 40-minute
concept rock album seems an outdated curiosity. But the loyal
sell-out London crowd on Saturday night lapped up every minute,
as the songs blended seamlessly one into another.
"It was an album that touched a lot of people back in 1985.
The concept of rediscovery, someone rebuilding and finding
themselves is an eternal story," lyricist Fish, who fronted
Marillion between 1981 and 1988, told Reuters in an interview.
"It has such strong songs, such a lot of drama. When I'm
performing it on stage, there's been a couple of moments when
I've choked (up)," Fish, less well known as Derek William Dick,
said. "It was a very personal album for me, very
autobiographical."
Back in London, haunting keyboards signalled the beginning
of the performance of "Misplaced Childhood", segueing into
"Kayleigh", the band's biggest hit and credited with boosting
the popularity of the girls name for a generation. It then gave
way to "Lavender", a resplendent take on the traditional
children's lullaby.
Over complex musical arrangements, Fish, whose voice has
been described as a "conflation of Roger Daltrey and Peter
Gabriel", gave an impassioned performance, at times making you
think that some of the demons which haunted the tracks of
"Misplaced Childhood" at its inception, were not really that far
away.
In the audience, tt was the third time Steve Lynch had seen
Fish this year. "Bearing in mind this is (Fish's) last rendition
of 'Misplaced Childhood' and the fact that he's giving up
touring, we felt we had to come up all the way to London to see
him," said the 63-year-old from Worthing, on England's south
coast.
The audience, word perfect from first to last, at times
threatened to drown out the band as familiar lyrics were
retrieved from deep in the memory.
For husband and wife John and Babs Weston, from
Sittingbourne in Kent, the album was the soundtrack for their
teenage years.
"We've listened to it for years and years and years ... We
named one of our daughters, the youngest one, after Kayleigh,"
said John, 48.
The rest of the set was filled with material from Fish's
solo career - both he and Marillion have released an imposing
number of albums since going their separate ways, albeit without
the commercial success they enjoyed together.
(Editing by Michael Roddy/Jeremy Gaunt)