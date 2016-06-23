LOS ANGELES, June 23 High-energy indie pop group Fitz and the Tantrums has babies dancing along to their music, their single, "HandClap", has figured in film and television trailers, and their self-titled album has debuted on the Billboard 200 album chart at number 17.

"You know you're lucky as an artist if you have one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments where a song almost writes itself, and that song came together in maybe five or ten minutes," said frontman Michael Fitzpatrick (Fitz) about the catchy "HandClap".

"That's the secret to Fitz and the Tantrums, is we do all our research with babies," explained Fitzpatrick.

"This band, we've always had people sending us videos, or posting them, of kids in their car seats singing along, dancing along, babies dancing in the living room."

The band from Los Angeles is next looking forward to taking their album on the road with their tour, "Come Get Your Love", which begins in Oakland, California in October.

