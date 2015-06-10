LOS ANGELES, June 10 Florence and the Machine's first album in four years, "How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart on Wednesday, marking the best performance ever for the indie pop band formed in 2007.

Following its June 2 release, "How Big" sold 128,000 albums, 58,000 songs and was streamed 4.9 million times, totaling 137,000 units, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

The third album from 28-year-old British singer Florence Welch, known for her melodramatic, multi-instrumental songs, is a follow-up to "Ceremonials," which climbed to No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Taylor Swift's pop album "1989," out since October, kept its hold at No. 2, selling 66,000 units for the week ending June 7.

Hip-hop record "At.Long.Last.A$AP" from A$AP Rocky fell from the top slot, selling 50,000 units for third place on the chart.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

R&B singer Jason Derulo debuted his fourth album, "Everything is 4," at No. 4.

Country crooners Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard launched a new album into the top 10, with "Django and Jimmie" claiming the No. 7 slot.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online sales, Taylor Swift's recent single with rapper Kendrick Lamar, "Bad Blood," remained at No. 1 for the third week, with 213,000 downloads. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Mary Milliken and Leslie Adler)