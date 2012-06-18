LONDON, June 18 Welsh actor and singer Brian
Hibbard, who as lead singer of the 1980s a cappella band The
Flying Pickets enjoyed a Christmas No. 1 with cover song "Only
You", has died after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was
65.
According to his agent, he passed away on Sunday evening and
is survived by his wife and three children.
Hibbard formed the Flying Pickets in 1982 with a group of
fellow fringe theatre actors, choosing the name because several
band members had been involved in Britain's miners strikes in
the 1970s.
In 1983 they had a major hit with a voice-only version of
Yazoo's Only You, which spent five weeks at the top of the
British singles chart over the key Christmas period.
The Flying Pickets could not maintain that success, however,
reaching No. 7 in 1984 with "When You're Young and in Love" and
only 71st place with "Who's That Girl?" later the same year.
At the height of their fame, they backed the coal miners in
their bitter dispute in 1984 with the government led by then
Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
Hibbard left the band in 1986 and took up acting, appearing
in popular soap operas "Coronation Street" and "Emmerdale" and
several other English- and Welsh-language dramas.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)