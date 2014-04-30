By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES, April 30
LOS ANGELES, April 30 Disney princesses once
again ruled the Billboard 200 on Wednesday as the "Frozen"
soundtrack clocked a 12th week at No. 1 on the weekly album
chart, holding off new entries.
"Frozen," which features the Oscar-winning song "Let It Go,"
sold another 115,000 copies last week, bringing its cumulative
U.S. sales to 2.5 million, according to figures from Nielsen
Soundscan.
Last week, "Frozen" ousted the soundtrack of Walt Disney
Co's 1994 movie "The Lion King" to become the animated
film soundtrack with the longest run at the top of the Billboard
200 chart.
Billboard said the "Frozen" soundtrack is the first album to
cross 2 million in 2014. Beyonce's self-titled album is the
second-biggest seller with 648,000.
Five new albums entered the Billboard 200 top 10 this week.
Rapper Future, who performed with hip hop duo Outkast at
their reunion this month at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts
Festival, landed at No. 2 with "Honest," selling 53,000 copies.
Australian rapper Iggy Azalea debuted at No. 3 with "New
Classic," while indie rockers Neon Trees clocked in at No. 6
with "Pop Psychology."
The latest compilation from the cast of ABC's country music
drama "Nashville" landed at No. 8, while Christian music group
Bethel Music was No. 10 with "You Make Me Brave."
For the week ending April 27, overall album sales totaled
4.3 million copies, down 5 percent from the comparable week in
2013, Billboard said.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Andre
Grenon)