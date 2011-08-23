PRAGUE Aug 23 British pop star George Michael
returned to the stage late on Monday for an emotional
performance at the opulent Prague State Opera where he announced
his split from long-term partner Kenny Goss.
The former Wham! singer took the sell-out crowd through a
range of covers and rare performances of songs during the first
of 195 concerts on his "Symphonica" tour -- his first since
leaving jail last October after serving a month for crashing his
car while on drugs.
Michael clearly enjoyed himself during his first outing with
the Czech National Symphony behind him, though he showed some
nerves at times in the 123-year old opera house.
"I don't know what to do," he joked to the crowd early in
the show.
The 48-year-old, wearing his trademark sunglasses and
donning a dark suit, also paid tribute to the late Amy Winehouse
and came close to tears before diving into a melancholy cover of
her "Love is a Losing Game."
He also showed his emotions when revealing to the crowd that
he had not been with Goss for two-and-a-half years mainly due to
his former partner's struggles with alcohol.
"My battles with substances are well documented and my
partner went through similar problems with drink," Michael said
when introducing a song inspired by the split called "Where I
Hope You Are".
"The truth is my love life has been a lot more turbulent
than I have let on. This is probably the first break-up song
I've written."
One highlight of the night was a cover of Terence Trent
D'Arby's "Let Her Down Easy," which Michael introduced by
criticizing the record industry's treatment of the singer.
Many fans were expecting Michael to sing his big hits, but
he stuck to stripped-down versions of lesser-known songs and
covers including "Roxanne" by the Police and a belting version
of Nina Simone's "Feeling Good."
He finally relented during the encore when he got the crowd
dancing and singing in the aisles with a medley of "Amazing,"
"Freedom" and "I'm Your Man."
"You deserve a sing-along" he said before launching into the
well-known numbers.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Mike Collett-White)