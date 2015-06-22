BERLIN, June 22 The Berlin Philharmonic has
picked Kirill Petrenko, general music director at the Bavarian
State Opera, to become its next artistic director and chief
conductor, according to German media reports.
Petrenko, a 43-year-old Russian who emigrated to Austria
with his family when he was a teenager, would succeed Briton
Simon Rattle in 2018, becoming one of an elite group of
directors to lead the Philharmonic, one of the world's leading
orchestras.
Speculation about who would succeed Rattle has been a hot
topic in Germany and in music circles around the world for
months. Six weeks ago, an attempt by the orchestra's 124 members
to elect a new director failed after 11 hours of fruitless
voting rounds.
The Berlin Philharmonic would not confirm the appointment of
Petrenko but a spokeswoman said a news conference is planned for
Monday afternoon.
Founded in 1882, the Berlin Philharmonic has attracted some
of the world's most famous conductors.
Wilhelm Furtwaengler led it from 1922 until 1934 and from
1952 until his death in 1954. He was succeeded by Herbert von
Karajan, who was in charge until 1989. Since then it has had
only three chief conductors.
Rattle, who has led the Berlin Philharmonic since 2002, is
due to take over the London Symphony Orchestra from 2017. His
contract in Berlin runs until 2018, so there may be a period
when he combines the two roles.
Petrenko, at the Bavarian State Opera since 2013, has worked
before in Berlin, running the Komische Oper (Comic Opera) from
2002 to 2007.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)