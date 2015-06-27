By Paul Sandle
GLASTONBURY, England, June 27
GLASTONBURY, England, June 27 British
singer-songwriter George Ezra and Burt Bacharach, a pop legend
almost four times his age, entertained huge crowds at the
Glastonbury Festival on Saturday.
Ezra's sun-drenched set included hits "Budapest", which he
premiered on a smaller set at the festival two years ago, "Blame
It On Me", and a cover of Macy Gray's "I Try".
"His voice melts my heart," 24-year-old fan Holly Harvey
said after his performance on the Pyramid Stage. The 22-year-old
may hail from the English county town of Hertford but his
bass-baritone comes from somewhere in the Deep South.
Bacharach initially left the vocals to his singers for a
medley of songs that sound-tracked the sixties and seventies,
from "I Say a Little Prayer" to "Trains and Boats and Planes"
and "I'll Never Fall in Love Again".
The 87-year-old songwriter took to the mic later in his set,
before leading the crowd in a mass singalong of "Raindrops Keep
Fallin' on my Head" as, right on cue, light drizzle started.
The rain interrupted a day of sunshine at the festival held
on a dairy farm in southwest England. The warm weather dried up
most of the mud on the site caused by heavy downpours - a
perennial feature of the event - on Friday.
Later appearances on the main stage on Saturday include
British singer-songwriter Paloma Faith and Pharrell Williams,
whose "Happy" was the best selling song of last year on both
sides of the Atlantic.
Next up the polarising figure of the weekend: Saturday
headliner Kanye West.
Festival goers, whether fans or not, were excitedly
anticipating the U.S. rapper, songwriter and producer's show,
and a possible sighting of his wife, reality TV star Kim
Kardashian.
"He'll do the Pyramid Stage justice," said Jamie Straker,
aged 28, while Tara Auty said she loved him, in part for his
pronouncements of his own greatness, such as comparing himself
to Shakespeare. "He's so out there," she said.
