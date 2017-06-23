By Paul Sandle
Glastonbury Festival fell silent for a minute on Friday in
memory of recent terror attacks and the devastating Grenfell
Tower fire, before Hacienda Classical eased revellers into the
first day of music at the world's biggest greenfield festival.
Peter Hook, the bass player from Manchester bands Joy
Division and New Order, led the crowd on the main Pyramid Stage
in reflecting on "our hopes and our prayers for life, love and
freedom, the things we are here to celebrate".
"Glasto", as it is affectionately known, is headlined later
on Friday by Radiohead who 20 years ago performed during one of
the wettest years in the festival's history, lifting a sodden
crowd with music from their groundbreaking album "OK Computer".
Featuring songs about alienation, capitalism and the impact
of modern technology, "OK Computer" sounds oddly prescient in a
politically divided and anxious Britain in 2017.
Security has been stepped up at Worthy Farm in Somerset,
south-west England, after a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande
concert in Manchester killed 22 last month and three recent
attacks in London.
Festival-goers took the extra checks in their stride, more
concerned about coping with the hottest June for four decades
which slowed activity on site to a crawl.
Temperatures cooled on Friday, the first day of music in
which the standout is English band Radiohead in a third headline
appearance.
"I am loving the weather. It's perfect Glasto weather," said
23-year-old Laura Cottam in the Hacienda Classical crowd. She
said she spent Wednesday looking for shade and cold beer after
arriving as soon as the gates opened.
An unlikely marriage between DJs Graeme Park and Mike
Pickering and Manchester Camerata Orchestra, Hacienda Classical
entertained with floor-fillers from the 80s and 90s, including
Ultra Nate's "Free" and New Order's "Blue Monday".
The afternoon line-up on the biggest of more than 12 stages
includes 81-year Kris Kristofferson, rock duo Royal Blood, which
only formed in 2013, and the English indie band, the xx, before
the highly anticipated return of Radiohead.
Fans expected "OK Computer" to feature heavily in the set
list on Friday, the same day as a re-release of the album with
tracks that did not make the cut 20 years ago, called "OK
Computer OKNOTOK 1997 2017".
Chris Glackin from Surrey, who was eight when the album was
released, was looking forward to the gig.
"I have grown up my whole life listening to them with my old
man, he's never seen them live (...) so I am definitely going to
go and see them live," he said.
