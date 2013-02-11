* Gotye, Mumford & Sons, FUN. pick up top trophies
* Jay-Z, Kanye West, Frank Ocean also among winners
* Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Sting, Rihanna perform
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES, Feb 10 The Grammy awards were
bestowed widely on Sunday as Australian singer Gotye, New York
indie-pop trio FUN. and British folk band Mumford & Sons took
home top honors on the music's industry's biggest night.
On an evening that rewarded mostly young or lesser known
artists over veterans and household names, British folk band
Mumford & Sons picked up two Grammys, including the coveted
Album of the Year for "Babel."
Unlike last year, when British singer Adele swept the board
with six trophies, there was no single big winner.
Ohio rockers The Black Keys, formed by Dan Auerbach and
Patrick Carney, took home three Grammys including Best Rock
Album for "El Camino." Auerbach also won the prestigious
Producer of the Year award, bring his tally to four.
Mumford & Sons went into the ceremony with six nominations
but the Londoners had to wait until the last minutes of the 3
and 1/2 hour televised show to claim the top prize.
"We just sort of resigned ourselves that last year was
Adele's year and this year would be the Black Keys' year," lead
singer Marcus Mumford told reporters backstage, adding that it
felt "awesome" to finally win.
FUN. was named Best New Artist and won Song of the Year for
its smash 2012 hit "We Are Young."
"I don't know what I was thinking writing the chorus of this
song. This is HD (television), everyone can see our faces, and
we are not very young. We have been doing this for 12 years,"
lead singer Nate Ruess said while accepting the award.
Australia's Gotye won three Grammys, including Record of the
Year for his heartbreak hit "Somebody That I Used to Know."
The singer-songwriter said he was surprised by the runaway
global success of the song, which was recorded in a barn on his
father's property in Australia.
"I wouldn't mind if I don't have another song that has a
moment like this... I have written maybe better songs and
hopefully will write better songs," Gotye told reporters
backstage.
Rappers Jay-Z and Kanye West walked off with three trophies,
two for their collaboration "N****s in Paris" and one for their
song "Mercy," which also featured R&B star Frank Ocean.
The 80-plus Grammy categories are voted on by members of the
Recording Academy, which is made up of creative and industry
professionals in the music world.
But only a handful of awards were presented on Sunday's
telecast, which included performances from Rihanna, Elton John,
Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Alicia Keys, and Bruno Mars.
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE RETURNS
The night's other winners included electronic music DJ
Skrillex with three awards, Adele, Zac Brown Band, Miguel.
Kelly Clarkson, the first winner of TV contest "American
Idol," gave a shout out to up-and-coming Los Angeles R&B artist
Miguel as she collected her Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album,
saying, "I don't know who the hell you are but we need to sing
together... That was the sexiest damn thing I've ever seen."
One of the night's most anticipated performers, Justin
Timberlake, returned to the spotlight with his first televised
performance since he released "Suit & Tie" in January, his first
new song in five years.
Timberlake sang and danced with performers dressed in suits
and ties in a throwback black and white speakeasy-style set,
joined by rapper Jay-Z.
The former member of boy band N'Sync also debuted a smooth
R&B song called "Pusher Love Girl," from his upcoming album "The
20/20 Experience."
Country-pop darling Taylor Swift kicked off the show with a
circus-themed set for her hit single "We Are Never Ever Getting
Back Together."
Bruno Mars, Rihanna and Sting joined Ziggy and Damian Marley
for a lively tribute to late reggae singer Bob Marley, featuring
"Locked Out of Heaven," "Walking on the Moon" and Marley's hit
love song "Could You Be Loved."
Rihanna chose to forego her usual dance-heavy stage
performances for a stripped-down rendition of the ballad "Stay,"
accompanied only by a piano.
Fusing rock and R&B, pop-rockers Maroon 5 joined Alicia Keys
on stage to duet on their hits "Daylight" and "Girl on Fire."
Britain's Elton John led a tribute to the late U.S. rock
musician Levon Helm of "The Band," singing "The Weight" with
Mumford & Sons, Mavis Staples, Zac Brown Band and Brittany
Howard of Alabama Shakes.
The song was also dedicated to the victims of the Sandy Hook
school tragedy in December, where 20 children and six staff were
shot to death.