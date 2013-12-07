LOS ANGELES Dec 6 Rapper Jay Z led the Grammy nominations on Friday with nine nods, while pop singer Justin Timberlake and rappers Kendrick Lamar and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis landed seven each.

Jay Z scored nominations across the pop and rap categories, but failed to land solo nods in the top Grammy categories for record, song and album of the year. Timberlake was also shut out from those categories.

Newcomers Lamar, rapper-producer duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and New Zealand singer Lorde dominated in the top categories. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Peter Cooney)