LOS ANGELES Jan 26 Rapper-producer duo
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis won the Grammy award for best new artist
as the music industry kicked off its big night on Sunday with
the promise of big-name collaborations and even a mass wedding
to celebrate same-sex equality.
Minutes into the three-and-a-half-hour show, Beyonce and
rapper husband Jay Z sang "Drunk in Love," her first public
performance since her surprise self-titled album in December, a
game-changer in the music industry for its stealth release.
Seattle-based Macklemore & Ryan Lewis rose through the
independent music scene to storm the mainstream charts with hits
such as "Thrift Shop" and "Same Love," a homage to marriage
equality and gay rights.
They will perform "Same Love" with vocalist Mary Lambert
later in the show as 34 couples, both same-sex and heterosexual,
marry on air during the live broadcast on CBS. Queen
Latifah will officiate at the nuptials.
"Before there was any media, before there was any buzz about
us, before there was a story, there was our fans and it spread
organically through them," said Macklemore, whose real name is
Ben Haggerty, as he accepted the award for the duo.
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis landed seven Grammy nods, and will
vie for the night's biggest prize, album of the year, with pop
singer Sara Bareilles, French electronic music duo Daft Punk,
rapper Kendrick Lamar and country pop star Taylor Swift.
In early awards before the telecast from Los Angeles'
Staples Center began, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis swept the rap
categories - best rap album, song and performance. Pharrell
Williams won music producer of the year for his work with
artists including Robin Thicke, Jay Z and Jennifer Hudson.
MADONNA, MCCARTNEY, RINGO
The 56th Grammy Awards, the music industry's top honors
handed out by the Recording Academy across 82 categories, may be
remembered more for its performances and unscripted moments than
the awards that are bestowed.
"Material Girl" Madonna will make an appearance. And the two
surviving Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, will also
both perform at the ceremony before they are honored on Monday
for the 50th anniversary of their arrival in the United States,
where they appeared on "The Ed Sullivan Show."
Other eye-popping collaborations include Stevie Wonder with
Daft Punk and alt-rock group Imagine Dragons teaming up with
newcomomer Kendrick Lamar. Heavy metal group Metallica will jam
with Chinese classical pianist Lang Lang.
While some of the surprise performances have been leaked in
recent days, the news of a mass wedding came as a big surprise
after it was reported in the New York Times early on Sunday.
For Macklemore & Ryan Lewis the event took on a personal
note with the participation of Lewis' sister Laura, who will
marry her boyfriend during the ceremony.
"A night that is already tremendous for me, for the music,"
the Times quoted him as saying, "but to have my sister get
married and my family there watching it - that makes it a whole
other level of amazing."