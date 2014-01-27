By Mary Milliken and Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Jan 26 Two unconventional acts,
French electronic music DJs Daft Punk and New Zealand teen
Lorde, took home the top Grammy awards on Sunday in a night that
rewarded robots and newcomers, and recognized marriage equality.
In a first for the Grammys or any big U.S. awards show,
thirty-three couples, both same-sex and straight, were married
by singer Queen Latifah, to the Macklemore & Ryan Lewis gay
rights anthem, "Same Love." Madonna emerged in a white suit and
cowboy hat to conclude the singing ceremony with "Open Your
Heart."
The music industry's glamorous gathering also saw the two
surviving Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, come together
for a rare joint performance coinciding with the 50th
anniversary of the British group's breakthrough on American
television.
The quirky robotic duo, Daft Punk, scored the double win of
album of the year for "Random Access Memories," and record of
the year with the summer dance hit "Get Lucky," featuring
Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers.
Rodgers praised the French DJ duo for creating their
electronic music album using live music recorded on to analog
tape, calling it "a labor of love."
"The fact that they decided to put this much effort into the
music and bringing in musicians, they had this incredible vision
and they believed they achieved something greater by doing
that," Rodgers said backstage.
Formed in the early 1990s by Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel
de Homem-Christo, Daft Punk were pioneers of the electronic
dance music phenomenon that has recently swept the U.S.
mainstream pop industry.
It was impossible to know what the two masked musicians
thought about their big win because they choose not to speak as
part of their act.
Lorde, 17, won the Grammy for song of the year with her
breakout hit "Royals," sharing the award for songwriters with
Joel Little. They triumphed over the writers behind Katy Perry's
"Roar" and Bruno Mars' "Locked Out of Heaven," among others.
"Thank you to everyone who has let this song explode because
it has been mental," said Lorde, whose real name is Ella
Yelich-O'Connor, known for a gothic esthetic that goes against
the sexy, scantily clad norm of young pop artists.
HIGH DRAMA AT THE ALTAR
The Recording Academy also anointed Seattle-based
rapper-producer newcomers Macklemore & Ryan Lewis with the
Grammy for best new artist and three other awards in rap
categories.
"Before there was any media, before there was any buzz about
us, before there was a story, there was our fans and it spread
organically through them," said Macklemore, whose real name is
Ben Haggerty, as he accepted the best new artist award.
With their homage to marriage equality, the duo also
presided over the biggest dramatic moment of the night, the
ceremony in a cathedral-like setting, an initiative that Queen
Latifah hoped would be emulated across the rap genre.
"I hope this is inspiration to all the rappers out there and
hip hop artists out there that they can continue to tackle any
subjects you want," Queen Latifah, said backstage, before her
power to marry in California expires at midnight.
The 56th Grammy Awards, the music industry's top honors
handed out by the Recording Academy across 82 categories, also
rewarded a crop of newcomers in several genres.
Kacey Musgraves, 25, won best country album with "Same
Trailer Different Park," while alt-rockers Imagine Dragons won
best rock performance for "Radioactive."
"This last year has kind of just blown up," said Imagine
Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, dusted in the red powder from the
band's high-octane performance with rapper Kendrick Lamar.
BEATLES 50TH ANNIVERSARY
There was also 71-year-old McCartney, who teamed up with
former members of grunge rock band Nirvana, including Foo
Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, to win best rock song for "Cut Me
Some Slack."
"It was magic for me playing with these guys," said
McCartney, adding "I found myself in the middle of a Nirvana
reunion and I was very happy."
On Monday, the Recording Academy's "The Night that Changed
America: A Grammy Salute to The Beatles" will pay homage to the
Fab Four's February 1964 performances on the "Ed Sullivan Show,"
which is credited with launching rock music's so-called British
Invasion.
With McCartney at the piano and Starr at his drums on Sunday
night - in a surprise reunion - the two played a new song,
"Queenie Eye," a catchy tune that hearkened back to the Beatles'
trademark hits. It was only the fourth time they had performed
together on stage since a 2002 concert to honor the late George
Harrison. John Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono, and son Sean Lennon
were in the crowd dancing along on Sunday.
Kicking off the three-and-a-half-hour show, Beyonce and
rapper husband Jay Z sang "Drunk in Love," her first public
performance since her self-titled album in December, a
game-changer in the music industry for its stealth release.
The final performance by Nine Inch Nails, Queens of the
Stone Age, Grohl and Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham hit a
sour note as CBS rolled the end credits over the music.
Nine Inch Nails lead Trent Reznor later sent out a tweet
with the words "Music's biggest night ... to be disrespected."