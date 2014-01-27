By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 26 The Grammy awards, music's
biggest night, is as much about the lively performances and
often rare collaborations between big names as it is about the
awards handed out across 82 categories.
Here are some of Sunday night's top moments telecast live
from the Grammy stage.
- Their "Sippy Cup" Runneth Over
A scantily-clad, sultry Beyonce opened the Grammy awards by
gyrating on a fog-filled set, singing "Drunk in Love" with
rapper husband Jay Z, her first public performance since the
stealth release of her latest, self-titled album. The song is a
follow-up to the couple's 2003 duet on "Crazy in Love."
Later in the show, Jay Z gave a shoutout to the couple's
2-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, while accepting the award for
best rap collaboration for "Holy Grail" featuring Justin
Timberlake - "I want to tell Blue, look, Daddy got a gold sippy
cup for you." Within minutes, the hashtag #GoldSippyCup became a
top trending topic on Twitter.
- Beatles Come Together
The two surviving members of the Beatles, Paul McCartney and
Ringo Starr, joined forces to perform a new song, "Queenie Eye."
The catchy rock song hearkened back to the Beatles' trademark
hits. The Liverpool band will be honored by the Recording
Academy at a special tribute concert on Monday marking the 50th
anniversary of their arrival in the United States on "The Ed
Sullivan Show."
- Madonna, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Celebrate "Same Love"
Thirty-three couples, both same-sex and heterosexual, were
married live on television as Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Mary
Lambert performed "Same Love," an ode to marriage equality and
gay rights. Queen Latifah officiated the mass marriage on a
Grammy stage made to resemble a cathedral with giant arches,
while Madonna, dressed in a white suit and cowboy hat, came on
to sing her hit, "Open Your Heart," before joining Lambert to
finish the ceremony.
- Robots "Get Lucky" With Wonder
French electro-music duo Daft Punk performed their second
televised performance ever with their hit "Get Lucky," sung by
Pharrell Williams and veteran soul singer Stevie Wonder. Daft
Punk, dressed in white suits with white helmets, fused "Get
Lucky" with 1970s hit song "Le Freak" and Wonder's "Another
Star" on a stage resembling a recording studio. The audience was
its feet, dancing along to the infectious beats.
- Las Vegas Meets Compton
Rapper Kendrick Lamar, from Compton, California, and Las
Vegas alt-rock group Imagine Dragons fused their musical styles
together to perform a mash-up of their singles "M.A.A.D City"
and "Radioactive," accompanied by large drums and strobe-lights.
- Flying High
Pink performed aerial acrobatics over the Grammy audience
while singing "Try," before jumping on stage to sing "Just Give
Me a Reason" with Fun. frontman Nate Ruess.
- Metal Meets Ivory Keys
Hard rock group Metallica stormed the Grammy stage with
Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang, performing a rousing
rendition of the band's single, "One." Lang Lang later showcased
his classical talents by performing Tchaikovsky's "Piano
Concerto No. 1" to lead the Grammys' tribute to late pianist Van
Cliburn.