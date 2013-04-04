LOS ANGELES, April 4 The setting is still the Roaring Twenties but the soundtrack for Australian film director Baz Luhrmann's take on classic novel "The Great Gatsby" is firmly 21st-century rap, pop and rock.

Universal Music on Thursday released the track list for the upcoming movie featuring Beyonce, Lana Del Rey, and Florence + the Machine, as well as a new song, "100$ Bill," by rapper Jay-Z, who is executive producer of the soundtrack.

Beyonce and OutKast musician Andre 3000 team up to sing late British singer Amy Winehouse's single "Back to Black" on the soundtrack, which also features Australian Grammy-winner Gotye and former White Stripes rocker Jack White.

Rising artists such as British singer Emili Sande are being given a spotlight. She collaborates with The Bryan Ferry Orchestra on the 2003 hit for Beyonce and Jay-Z, "Crazy in Love."

The soundtrack will be released worldwide by Interscope Records on May 6, ahead of the Warner Bros. movie opening in U.S. theaters on May 10.

Luhrmann's films are known for their eclectic and contemporary soundtracks. They have produced hits such as The Cardigans' "Lovefool" from his 1996 film "Romeo + Juliet," and "Lady Marmalade" from 2001's "Moulin Rouge," sung by Christina Aguilera, Lil Kim, Mya, Missy Elliot and Pink.

"The Great Gatsby," the latest film adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel about extravagance, decadence and illusion, stars Leonardo DiCaprio as mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, Tobey Maguire as narrator Nick Carraway and Carey Mulligan as Daisy Buchanan.

Universal Music and Interscope Records are part of Vivendi .