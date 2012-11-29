LONDON Nov 29 Anyone dusting off their copy of
George Frederic Handel's "Messiah" in the run-up to Christmas
this year might spare a thought for the unsung hero of the
piece.
Without Charles Jennens, experts argue that the 18th century
oratorio would never have been created, robbing Western choral
music of one of its greatest works.
Handel House Museum, located in the cosy London home where
the German-born composer spent much of his life, is seeking to
put the record straight about a man who, for many reasons, has
been passed over by history.
"The Messiah would not have been written without him," said
the museum's director Sarah Bardwell of Jennens, who lived from
1700 to 1773.
For landowner and patron of the arts Jennens, the words to
the Messiah were an expression of deeply held Protestant
beliefs, and he was determined that Handel, a composer he had
long championed, set it to music.
The words, famously opening with "Comfort ye", are not
Jennens' own but carefully selected verses from the Bible as
well as a small number of psalms from the Book of Common Prayer.
"If you listen to the words it's all to do with your
relationship with God as in the individual, there's none of the
big theological questions," Bardwell told Reuters.
"Everyone can relate to the Messiah, even beyond
Christianity on some level," she added. "I think that's why
Jennens is so instrumental."
FRIEND AND BENEFACTOR
Jennens, whose family fortune came from iron, was a friend
of Handel and a major backer, subscribing to his music and
providing the texts for "Saul", "Belshazzar", "L'Allegro, il
Penseroso ed il Moderato" and probably "Israel in Egypt".
So important did Handel consider Jennens that he referred to
"your oratorio Messiah" in a letter to the librettist and made a
detour on his way home from its premiere in Dublin to visit
Jennens and tell him of its success with audiences.
The exhibition, "The Man Behind Messiah", includes Handel's
autographed score of Saul which Jennens also annotated,
suggesting changes to the composer's work including a different
entry point for the words "impious wretch".
Yet Jennens' name never appeared on scores, helping to
explain why his contribution is largely unknown. An intensely
private man, Jennens had reasons for remaining anonymous.
As a "non-juror", or someone who did not endorse the
Hanoverian royal dynasty that succeeded the House of Stuart, he
was effectively barred from holding positions of authority.
And when, late in life, he published groundbreaking
single-volume editions of some of Shakespeare's most famous
plays, he was attacked by a rival, Shakespearean commentator
George Steevens (Eds: correct), and, thus, once again
overlooked.
"It's another reason he becomes kind of cut out of history,"
Bardwell explained. "It's been a fascinating insight into how
people can just be written out of history."
Ironically, despite his fundamental role in the Messiah and
some of Handel's other great oratorios, Jennens was not the
biggest fan of a work that took less than a month to compose.
"He just thought Handel maybe rushed it off too quickly,"
said Bardwell. Ruth Smith, the curator of the exhibition,
believes Handel had the manuscript for about 18 months before he
started work on it.
"For it to be rattled off in three weeks, I think Jennens
felt that maybe he hadn't done himself justice.
"I don't think he ever quite got over his opinion that it
wasn't as good as he had hoped it was going to be. I think that
also doesn't help his reputation. I'm not sure he ever quite
recovered from that."
The Man Behind Messiah runs until April 14, 2013.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White)