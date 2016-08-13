LONDON Aug 13 Sixteen-year-old singer Imani,
who gained fame when she featured on British DJ Sigala's dance
hit "Say You Do" earlier this year, says she is eyeing an album
and tour next after releasing her debut single last month.
The teenager, who cites music stars Justin Bieber, Beyonce
and rapper Tinie Tempah as her inspirations, wrote her first
song at the age of 10.
"(In) five years' time ... I'd like to have an album out or
two," she said. "I'd like to release some more music, go on tour
and I'd like to keep putting music out that people can relate
to."
(Reporting by Sarah Mills; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)