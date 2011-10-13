LONDON Oct 13 Independent record label XL
Recordings, home to chart topper Adele, underlined a
record-breaking year with seven nominations at the inaugural
AIM Independent Music Awards.
Adele's "21," on course to be the biggest selling album in
both Britain and the United States this year, was nominated on
Thursday in the "best difficult second album" category
alongside label stablemates Friendly Fires for "Pala."
XL's The Horrors and SBTRKT are also head-to-head for the
independent breakthrough of the year title, while Adele,
Vampire Weekend and The xx, all at XL, compete for the most
played independent artist.
The awards, organised by the Association of Independent
Music (AIM), are designed to recognise talent in the music
business outside the four major record companies.
Music journalists and bands have long felt that
high-profile awards like the Brits tend to favour artists at
major labels at the expense of independent acts.
AIM boss Alison Wenham said she hoped the awards, held for
the first time on Nov. 10 in London, would "signal the start of
a new era in recognising a whole new measure of talent and
success in music."
Icelandic singer Bjork will receive an outstanding
contribution award, and Laurence Bell, who founded Domino and
helped the Arctic Monkeys break into the mainstream, will be
honoured with a pioneer award.
Also nominated for several awards, including twice in the
innovative marketing category, was the Ninja Tune label.
