By Michael Roddy
| LONDON, April 14
LONDON, April 14 Digital delivery of music
caught up with physical formats like CDs as a money stream for
the first time last year, the trade association IFPI said on
Tuesday.
It came, however, as overall global sales of $14.97 billion
fell marginally from 2013.
Piracy and free Internet sites remain a huge problem for an
industry still reeling from the impact of turning music into
digital form, which encouraged copying, bootlegs and free music
sites, and led to a collapse in sales from $40 billion in 1999.
IFPI, the International Federation of the Phonographic
Industry, said in an annual report, that while revenues were
down 0.4 percent in 2014 from the previous year, digital
formats, including streaming and downloads, had finally caught
up with physical formats, with each accounting for about 46
percent of the market. Performance rights and film and related
revenues made up the balance.
"We have overall a positive picture, with the biggest
market, the U.S., growing and the third biggest market in the
world, Germany, growing as well," Edgar Berger, chairman and
CEO international of Sony Music Entertainment, said at a news
conference.
"If we keep the current trajectory the industry will
inevitably grow," he said, adding his view that paid
subscriptions to streaming services "will be the predominant
performer".
But the IFPI also noted some dark clouds ahead for the
industry, including the impact of free delivery of music over
Internet sites such as YouTube and dailymotion.com, and the
desire of Chinese consumers to get their music for free.
The industry group said it was pushing for legal changes to
be made in Europe, and eventually elsewhere, so that YouTube,
dailymotion and others could no longer contend they are "safe
harbours", immune from copyright violation because users post
music and other content themselves.
"Companies that play the role of distributing, monetising,
promoting don't belong in the 'safe harbours'," IFPI chief
executive Frances Moore said.
She noted that streaming sites such as Spotify and Deezer
which pay the industry for music rights had contributed some
$1.6 billion in revenues on the basis of having about 140
million users while the free Internet sites, with a billion
users, paid something over $641 million.
Berger said there was a "a piracy issue that needs to be
fought in China", adding without piracy instead of ranking in
19th place globally for music revenues, it would be in the top
five.
