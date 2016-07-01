LONDON, July 1 "Milkshake" singer Kelis has
temporarily swapped her microphone for a chef's uniform to
launch a pop-up restaurant in London.
The 36-year-old American, who has a sauce range and
cookbook, said she enrolled at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu
culinary school after being released from a long-standing record
deal. She has now teamed up with London restaurant Le Bun for
pop-up venture Kelis x Le Bun, open over several days this
month.
Asked if she would drop music altogether for food, Kelis
said: "I can say right now that...I'm very comfortably doing
both."
(Reporting By Holly Rubenstein)