LONDON, Sept 7 After chart successes in Europe last year and a tour with Grammy Award winner Sam Smith, soul singer Kwabs releases his debut album this week, presenting a collection of songs the 25-year old says are inspired by events in his life.

"Love + War", out Sept. 11, follows popular EPs last year and his single "Walk" which was a top 5 hit in several European countries. This year, the British singer songwriter was the main support act for Sam Smith's UK and European tour in March and embarked on his own European tour.

"I have been working on trying to make the album that represents me the best possible at this time and that takes some time," Kwabs told Reuters in an interview.

"I feel like I finally found a ... collection of songs which really are emblematic of what I'm trying to say right now."

Born Kwabena Adjepong, Kwabs grew up in south London, spending much of his childhood in foster care. He won a scholarship to the prestigious Royal Academy of Music where he trained in jazz.

"Inspiration wise, I drew from life and the life I've had so far," he said.

"I'm young but I've experienced a lot of things which colour my view of the world and which I've found really interesting and I think that other people might find interesting too if they feel that way inclined."

The album's title track is "Love + War".

"It's just a song talking about all the stuff that you hide inside your head and how that affects you and affects other people," he said.

"It's a bit of an explosion of emotion in a way." (Reporting By Holly Rubenstein; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Toby Chopra)