NEW YORK Feb 6 Fresh off her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in Houston, Lady Gaga on Monday announced a North American and European tour.

The tour, starting in Vancouver on Aug. 1, will promote the singer's latest studio album, "Joanne." She will also play dates in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, England and other European cities through Dec. 14.

On Sunday, Lady Gaga swung down from the roof of Houston's NRG stadium to launch a set of her greatest hits during the National Football League championship game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)