TOKYO Nov 1 Dozens of screaming fans holding
banners and posters greeted U.S. pop singer Lady Gaga in Tokyo
on Tuesday as the Grammy Award winning songstress arrived in
Japan to promote her U.S. chart-topping album "Joanne".
Dressed in a backless-black outfit and pink hat - an
accessory she wears on the "Joanne" album cover - the
singer-songwriter signed autographs and thanked fans for
"inviting me back".
"(I) just wanted to bring happiness to everyone today and I
think a pink hat makes every day happy," she said.
"Joanne" is Lady Gaga's fifth studio album. The rock-infused
record debuted at the top of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album
chart on Monday.
