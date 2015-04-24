(Adds 'no comment' from Grooveshark, paragraph 11)
By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK, April 24 Online music streaming
service Grooveshark could potentially have to pay hundreds of
millions of dollars to major record labels after a U.S. judge
ruled ahead of its trial starting on Monday that Grooveshark's
copyright violations on nearly 5,000 songs were "willful" and
made "in bad faith."
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa, who will preside over the
trial in federal court in Manhattan, said in a court order on
Thursday that because of Grooveshark's actions he will tell
jurors they can choose to award the statutory maximum of
$150,000 in damages per song.
Jurors also could decide to award less. But if the jury
awards that amount, Grooveshark's parent company, Escape Media
Group Inc, could be forced to pay more than $736 million.
Last September, Griesa ruled that Escape and its founders,
Samuel Tarantino and Joshua Greenberg, were liable for the
illegal uploads of thousands of recordings by artists such as
Madonna, Eminem, Bob Marley and Jay-Z.
Griesa said the defendants had directed their employees to
make the uploads in spite of the legal risk. The only question
to be resolved at Monday's trial is how much Escape must pay as
in penalties for the infringement.
Nine record companies including Arista Music, Sony Music
Entertainment, UMG Recordings, and Warner Bros Records, sued
Escape for infringement in 2011.
Griesa found in September that Escape's business plan was to
exploit the copyrighted content in order to grow Grooveshark and
then "beg forgiveness" from the labels.
Escape hopes to limit its losses at trial by arguing there
were mitigating circumstances to the infringement, according to
court papers. In Thursday's order, Griesa said he will allow the
company to present evidence of its attempts to secure licenses
from the record labels.
Gainesville, Florida-based Grooveshark describes itself as
"one of the largest on-demand music services on the Internet"
with more than 30 million users sharing over 15 million files.
The company says it has a policy to honor copyright holders'
"takedown" requests that comply with the Digital Millennium
Copyright Act.
In court papers, the plaintiffs have called Grooveshark a
"linear descendant" of Grokster, LimeWire and Napster, all of
which had been shut down because of copyright infringement.
A spokesman for Grooveshark said the company had no comment.
Representatives for the record labels could not immediately be
reached.
The case is UMG Recording Inc et al v. Escape Media Group
Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 11-08407.
