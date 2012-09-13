LONDON, Sept 13 British rockers Led Zeppelin will release a concert film based on their 2007 charity performance in London that hits cinemas on Oct. 17, according to the Cineworld movie theatre chain.

On its website, Cineworld features a poster of a large zeppelin airship flying over the Houses of Parliament in London to accompany the announcement.

The band is rumoured to be preparing a statement to be issued later on Thursday.

The film, called "Celebration Day" and directed by Dick Carruthers, was taken from the long-awaited reunion of one of rock's most successful acts.

The band broke up in 1980 after the death of their drummer John Bonham, but despite repeated calls from millions of fans to get back together to tour and record, reunions have been fleeting and, by their own admission, unsatisfactory.

But in 2007, singer Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page and bass player John Paul Jones, along with Bonham's son and drummer Jason, took the stage at London's O2 Arena for a tribute gig to Atlantic Records' founder Ahmet Ertegun.

Cineworld called it the most over-subscribed gig in history - more than 20 million people applied for 18,000 tickets.

"It's a unique opportunity to savour what is likely to be Led Zeppelin's final performance," the cinema chain said.

The band played 16 songs on the night including some of their biggest hits "Whole Lotta Love", "Kashmir" and "Stairway to Heaven". (Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)