LONDON Nov 10 Madonna's manager Guy Oseary has said the U.S. singer was "very upset" that a demo of her new song "Give Me All Your Love" had leaked onto the Internet.

The song, which hit the web on Wednesday and has been listened to by fans around the world, is expected to be the debut track from Madonna's upcoming album, her first studio release since leaving Warner Bros to join Live Nation.

"Madonna told me this morning 'my true fans wouldn't do this'... whoever is responsible for this leak, we ask that you please stop!" Oseary wrote via Twitter.

"Im very happy with the positive reaction to the demo, but we are very upset with whoever leaked the song!!!!!!!!" he added.

Addressing questions tweeted by fans, Oseary said the new album should be finished "in the next month or so", and that it did not yet have a title.

He added that the 53 year-old star, whose hits include "Like a Virgin", "Vogue" and "Hung Up", had penned a "beautiful ballad" for her movie "W.E.".

The picture, Madonna's second feature film as director, follows the life of Wallis Simpson, the American divorcee whose relationship with King Edward VIII sparked a constitutional crisis in Britain and led to his abdication.

The film, which had its world premiere at the Venice film festival, hits U.S. theatres in December and British cinemas in January.

Madonna's new record will be her first studio album since 2008's "Hard Candy," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in the United States.

In 2007, Madonna dropped her long-time music label Warner Bros and signed a deal with concert promoter Live Nation reported to be for 10 years and worth $120 million.

The deal, part of a recent trend in the struggling music industry, involved not only record sales, but also touring and merchandising. (Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)