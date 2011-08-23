LONDON Aug 23 Decca has teamed up with Paul
McCartney to release his upcoming ballet nearly 50 years after
the record label famously rejected taking on the Beatles in
what has often been called one of the music industry's biggest
blunders.
The ballet, "Ocean's Kingdom," is the former Beatles' first
foray into the world of dance, and has its world premiere at
the New York City Ballet on Sept. 22. The Decca recording hits
shelves in Britain on Oct. 3.
Decca famously snubbed the Fab Four early in 1962,
reportedly saying at the time that "guitar groups are on the
way out" and "the Beatles have no future in showbusiness."
The quartet from Liverpool went on to sign with EMI label
Parlophone and became arguably the most successful and
influential pop band in history.
"Ocean's Kingdom," commissioned by the New York City
Ballet, is conducted by John Wilson and performed by the London
Classical Orchestra.
When he decided to write a ballet, McCartney visited the
Royal Opera House in London and saw "Giselle," meeting the
dancers of the Royal Ballet afterward to discuss the work.
McCartney's ballet tells of a love story set in an
underwater world where people are threatened by humans. The
score lasts an hour and is divided into four movements --
Ocean's Kingdom, Hall of Dance, Imprisonment and Moonrise.
In a statement, the 69-year-old singer/songwriter said he
was "trying to write something that expressed an emotion -- so
you have fear, love, anger, sadness to play with, and I found
that exciting and challenging."
McCartney has written classical music before, including the
award-winning choral work "Ecce Cor Meum."
