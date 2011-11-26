LONDON Nov 26 Previously unseen footage
of Michael Jackson's 1993 "Dangerous" tour, which had been
expected to fetch 4-5 million pounds ($6.2-7.8 million) failed
to sell at auction in Britain on Saturday.
"At this stage it has not sold," said a spokesman for The
Fame Bureau auctioneers, who specialise in pop memorabilia. "We
are still talking to people, but online it did not sell."
He said he was confident a buyer would be found, although
"nothing is a certainty".
The auction house said it had been forced to remove a brief
clip of the video from its website before the online auction
after Jackson's record label made a "copyright claim".
The fact that a successful buyer may not be able to use the
film for commercial purposes may have dampened demand given the
hefty asking price, but the spokesman played down the copyright
dispute.
"I don't think that was a problem at all," he said, adding
that any serious potential buyer would be fully aware of the
issue.
Nearly two hours long, the footage was shot by Jackson's own
production crew and meant to be an intimate portrait of Jackson
on tour.
But the singer was unhappy with the quality and gave the
only copy to his driver, who was now trying to sell the footage,
the auction house said.
It was made during Jackson's "Dangerous" tour in 1993 at a
stop in Argentina.
A DVD of the "Dangerous" concert tour, filmed in Bucharest,
was released in 2005 and is still available on Amazon.com and
other retailers for about $12.
Items related to Jackson have skyrocketed in value since his
death in 2009.
The red and black leather jacket he wore for his 1983
"Thriller" video sold for $1.8 million in Los Angeles in June.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White)